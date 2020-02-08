View this post on Instagram

We regret to inform you that Art Basel Hong Kong 2020 has been canceled due to the severe outbreak and spread of the new coronavirus, which has recently been declared a global health emergency by the World Health Organization. Our thoughts are with everyone who has been affected around the world. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ We remain committed to Hong Kong and look forward to welcoming you to the next edition of Art Basel Hong Kong, which will take place March 25 to March 27, 2021. #artbaselhongkong