View this post on Instagram

Today we showed our new Couture collection ‘Sensory Seas’ ~ For this collection, Iris van Herpen drew inspiration from our central nervous system in microscopic detailing, mirrored with the fibrous marine ecology of our oceans. The first threads of inspiration came from the neuroanatomist Ramón y Cajal. Exploring our central nervous system in microscopic detailing, Cajal documented his revolutionary findings through anatomical drawings that are considered amongst the world’s greatest scientific illustrations. Hunched over his microscope, he merged science with art and brought to life the threads of our enchanted biology to the human eye. Other inspiration stemmed from diving into the deep depths of the Hydrozoa, a class of delicately branched sea-life organisms. Shifting between a polypoid stage and a medusa stage, the Hydrozoa embroider the oceans like aqueous fabrics, forming layers of living lace. ~ Show credits: Model: @issalien Special thanks to collaborating Artist: Paul Friedlander Collaborating Artists: @philip.beesley | @sheleeart | @dukemorse | @perryhallphoto Styling: @patti_wilson Casting: Maida Gregori Boina | @maximevalentini | @cm.casting Show Production: SixUp Paris | N6 Press: Alexandre Malgouyres | @kcdworldwide Video by @blitzkickers Photography: @giostaiano | @alepix Music Direction: @sssalvadorr including tracks; @joepbeving & @maartenvos_ – Apophis (Deutsche Grammophon) & @kuedo_ – Bend Moon (Slow Knife – Planet mu Records) Light Design: @stefanprokop Choreography: @diekidiek Makeup: @chiaolihsu | @macpro Hair: @martincullen65 | @bjornaxen Footwear Collaboration: @trippen.official ~ #irisvanherpen #sensoryseas #pariscoutureweek #parisfashionweek #couture