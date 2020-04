View this post on Instagram

The Birkin Bag, an open secret. It's 1984. On a Paris-London flight, a woman is seated beside a man. Perfect strangers. Once in the air, she searches through a shopping bag in the locker above her. Disaster! The contents fall out all around. The man helps her pick everything up. Speaking French with a strong English accent, she complains that she can't find a bag to hold all her stuff. The man is Jean-Louis Dumas, the artistic director of Hermès. Pure chance put them together. They chat, he sketches. Listening to her wish list he designs a bag, before they land, that will take Paris by storm. Named for that same young woman, a certain Jane… Birkin.