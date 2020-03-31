View this post on Instagram

Among the many things I get to do and be, one of them is work with extremely talented people. One of them being @manolocaro who gave me the opportunity of a lifetime to appear on his magical Netflix series called La Casa De Las Flores. I went crazy for the show when it first came out and thought “I HAVE TO BE ON THIS SHOW” especially when they used Yes sir I can boogie for the trailer! I was just ending Rent and All Stars 4 when I got the call! Once I was on board, I got to live in Mexico City at @fsmexico for a month! Hay! And with a full glam team! And it’s all thanks to my friend Manolo who believed that I also needed to be on the show. I honesty got to live my fantasy as a telenovela actress and made many new friends along the way. Manolo Caro is a Gem to Mexico and the entire world. Thanks for believing in me, I love you friend 💕 April 23 on Netflix Entre las muchas cosas que puedo hacer y hacer, una de ellas es trabajar con personas extremadamente talentosas. Uno de ellos fue @manolocaro, quien me dio la oportunidad de mi vida de aparecer en su mágica serie de Netflix llamada La Casa De Las Flores. Me volví loco por el programa cuando salió por primera vez y pensé: "DEBO ESTAR EN ESTE SHOW", especialmente cuando usaron la canción Yes sir, I can boogie el trailer! ¡Acababa de terminar Rent y All Stars 4 cuando recibí la llamada! Una vez que estuve a bordo, ¡pude vivir en la Ciudad de México en @fsmexico durante un mes! ¡Hay! ¡Y con un equipo de glamour completo! Y todo gracias a mi amigo Manolo, que creía que yo también necesitaba estar en el programa. Honestamente, pude vivir mi fantasía como actriz de telenovelas e hice muchos amigos nuevos en el camino. Manolo Caro es una joya para México y el mundo entero. Gracias por creer en mí, te amo amigo 💕 23 de abril en Netflix