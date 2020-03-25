Luto en el mundo del teatro con la muerte de Terrence McNally
Un dramaturgo de Estados Unidos que ganó 4 Tony Awards por su trabajo y que a través de su obra dio visibilidad a la Comunidad LGBTQ. (Foto vía Instagram)
#Repost @thetonyawards with @get_repost ・・・ Remembering Terrence McNally, the only writer to win two #TonyAwards in both the Best Book of a Musical and Best Play categories. He also received a Special Tony Award for Lifetime Achievement. Rest in peace. . (Video from 1993 – Best Book, Kiss of the Spiderwoman) . . . We've lost one of the greatest playwrights of all time. Rest in peace. . #TerrenceMcNally #lgbt #lgbtqia
Él era abiertamente gay y es autor de obras como “El Beso de la Mujer Araña”, “Master Class“, “Ragtime” y “Love, Valour, Compassion”. En donde denunciaba la homofobia.
Hasta Siempre Terrence McNally.