Luto en el mundo del teatro con la muerte de Terrence McNally

Un dramaturgo de Estados Unidos que ganó 4 Tony Awards por su trabajo y que a través de su obra dio visibilidad a la Comunidad LGBTQ. (Foto vía Instagram)

Él era abiertamente gay y es autor de obras como “El Beso de la Mujer Araña”, “Master Class“, “Ragtime” y “Love, Valour, Compassion”. En donde denunciaba la homofobia.

Hasta Siempre Terrence McNally.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR