View this post on Instagram

#Repost @thetonyawards with @get_repost ・・・ Remembering Terrence McNally, the only writer to win two #TonyAwards in both the Best Book of a Musical and Best Play categories. He also received a Special Tony Award for Lifetime Achievement. Rest in peace. . (Video from 1993 – Best Book, Kiss of the Spiderwoman) . . . We've lost one of the greatest playwrights of all time. Rest in peace. . #TerrenceMcNally #lgbt #lgbtqia