BEST DRESSED WOMAN👑 As voted by YOU! Lady Gaga really showed us how it is done! The #MetGala co-host and #QueenofCamp dazzled in a massive hot pink Brandon Maxwell gown, complete with a cascading train and a giant matching bow on her head. But that's not all: she then proceeded to out-camp herself with FOUR live outfit changes. #bestdressed #metgala #ladygaga