Just like that… news of the first friend gone due to #CoronaVirus This is how I’ll always remember @thenashom9000 aka #monafoot An inspiring entertainer and always so nice to me. Thank you for posting @desisantiago 💕❤️💕 heartbreaking 💔 ・・・ It’s not ovah 🔥🖤🔥 RIP Mona Foot/ Nashom Wooden