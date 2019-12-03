Jonathan Van Ness es el primer hombre gay en aparecer en la portada de la revista Cosmopolitan del Reino Unido. Él alcanzó la fama internacional por su trabajo en Queer Eye de Netflix, por su manera de mezclar elementos femeninos y masculinos en sus looks, por sus videos en instagram en donde celebran la comunidad LGBTQ y por su libro que ha sido todo un éxito.

Over The Top”  es su primer libro, que habla de cómo convertir las experiencia negativas en algo positivo. Publicación que se convirtió en un Best Seller según el The New York Times.

Jonathan comparte su estilo de vida y sus looks en instagram en donde bien más de 4 millones y medio de seguidores. Aquí está haciendo una parodia – homenaje a al personaje de Carrie Bradshaw de Sex And The City.

En fin, un ejemplo más de como la reglas de la moda y las revistas está cambiando constantemente. Y cómo los medios más establecidos están incluyendo a personajes de la comunidad LGBTQ.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR