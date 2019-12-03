Jonathan Van Ness es el primer hombre gay en aparecer en la portada de la revista Cosmopolitan del Reino Unido. Él alcanzó la fama internacional por su trabajo en Queer Eye de Netflix, por su manera de mezclar elementos femeninos y masculinos en sus looks, por sus videos en instagram en donde celebran la comunidad LGBTQ y por su libro que ha sido todo un éxito.
This book is my story of using my pain and trauma to learn to love myself, it also is a joyous example of how I use comedy to cope and navigate this cray cray world. It educates on living w HIV amongst some other tough things I have encountered but it also is hilarious & a gorgeous time, especially the audio 🏳️🌈 If you want to read the link is in my bio #overthetop – (Coming to the UK in a couple weeks for my standup comedy tour & UK book tour)
“Over The Top” es su primer libro, que habla de cómo convertir las experiencia negativas en algo positivo. Publicación que se convirtió en un Best Seller según el The New York Times.
Oh. My. Goddess. @ronaldmcdonkey when JVN meets @sarahjessicaparker 😂😂😂 I’m laughing as hard looking at this as I’m hoping you’ll laugh when you come catch me on tour, she serves standup, she serves gymnastics, she serves ⛸⛸, and two other comedians who always leave my face aching from laughing so hard. 💅🏽💅🏽 link in bio Happy Sunday Queens 💅🏽😍 #jvnroadtobeijing
Jonathan comparte su estilo de vida y sus looks en instagram en donde bien más de 4 millones y medio de seguidores. Aquí está haciendo una parodia – homenaje a al personaje de Carrie Bradshaw de Sex And The City.
En fin, un ejemplo más de como la reglas de la moda y las revistas está cambiando constantemente. Y cómo los medios más establecidos están incluyendo a personajes de la comunidad LGBTQ.